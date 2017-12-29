Emergency crews battle northeast Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in northeast Charlotte.
According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to a reported fire in the 2700 block of Penninger Circle in northeast Charlotte around 3:45 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire in the roof area of the home.
Working house fire 2709 Penninger Cr; heavy fire visible; Sta 22 area; 3:50 pm— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 29, 2017
Heavy smoke as firefighters battle fire at home on Penninger Circle. No injuries I’m told. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/dCLlu6q0zl— Alex Shabad (@AlexShabadWCNC) December 29, 2017
No further details were provided.
This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.
