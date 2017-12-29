Emergency crews battle northeast Charlotte house fire

WCNC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in northeast Charlotte. 

According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to a reported fire in the 2700 block of Penninger Circle in northeast Charlotte around 3:45 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire in the roof area of the home. 

No further details were provided. 

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.
 

