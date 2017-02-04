Emergency crews investigating possible drowning on Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Emergency crews rescued one individual Saturday from a possible drowning on Lake Norman.
Mooresville County office told NBC Charlotte that rescue crews were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Forest Cove Lane in response to a call about a possible drowning.
One person, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes available.
