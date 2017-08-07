Ex-SC Lawmaker Gets Probation for Domestic Violence Charge

Chris Corley (Photo: Aiken County Detention Center)

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina judge has sentenced a state legislator to five years of probation following his guilty plea on a domestic violence charge.



Judge Doyet A. Early III also ordered Chris Corley on Monday to perform 100 hours of community service and take anger management classes.



Corley entered his plea to a charge of first-degree domestic violence during a court hearing in Aiken. The lawmaker from Graniteville was accused of attacking his wife during an argument over his infidelity the day after Christmas. In a police report, authorities said the couple's young children were present when Corley attacked his wife, biting her nose bloody and pointing a gun at her.



Heather Corley had begged prosecutors to drop the case or allow him to plead guilty to a lesser charge that would enable him to keep his law license.

