Family displaced by west Charlotte apartment fire

WCNC 8:14 AM. EST January 09, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A west Charlotte family was left without a home after a fire broke out in their apartment Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze was contained to just one unit in the Bramar Gardens apartments off Southwest Boulevard. Officials say the fire happened a little after 6 a.m.

Several people were treated by MEDIC for smoke inhalation, but officials told NBC Charlotte’s Richard DeVayne that no patients were taken to the hospital. 

