Family, friends mourn death of young woman in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of a young woman tonight, who was found dead this morning at a home in east Charlotte. Police haven't released many details into their investigation, but family and friends tell NBC Charlotte the woman was 18 years old and a high school senior.

"She had a lot ahead of her," said John, who said he was the stepfather of the victim. "She hadn't even lived her life and this is a tragedy that things like this happen."

Police cars lined the street, and officers scanned the property conducting what they've described as a death investigation of a female on Willow Gate Lane in east Charlotte.

"It's shocking really, it's like a real eye-opener," said Stewart Cole. "You never know when's the last time you're going to see somebody."

Cole says the woman who was found is 18-year-old Shania Hammonds, who he says was a friend of his and a senior at Mallard Creek High School. He says Hammonds had been staying at the home, which is owned by his grandmother. This morning, Cole's mother came looking for Hammonds, because no one had heard from her for a few days.

"I guess she must've looked in the backyard near the shed and that's where she found Shania," Cole said.

Family members were emotional as the medical examiner arrived, then left. They tell us police haven't given them an explanation as they continue to investigate her cause of death.

"Just want to know what happened to her," Cole said. "Who did it, what did it, something. How'd she get back there?"

