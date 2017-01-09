Family of 4 flees Tega Cay house fire

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

TEGA CAY, S.C. -- Two adults and two children were able to safely flee their burning home Monday afternoon in Tega Cay.

Fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire on Windward Drive Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the roof of the home collapsed while the occupants were still inside, but all four were able to get out of the home.

Preliminary reports indicate the blaze may have started in the chimney.

