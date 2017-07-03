Family says slain 24-year-old man was an 'innocent victim'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The tragic number rises; 48 murders for the year in Charlotte and it comes months earlier than last year.

The latest victim, an innocent young man, according to a family member.

Police say 24-year-old Tommy Maddox was gunned down over the weekend outside at an apartment complex on Kimmerly Woods Drive. The gunfire also struck three apartment units and a vehicle, according to the police report.

Perhaps an image of two people with their heads down near a police car captures the mood of the neighborhood.

“It’s depressing,” said one neighbor.

She was reacting to the gunfire that tore through several apartments and killed Maddox.

A cousin tells NBC Charlotte he was an innocent victim. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not confirm that, but the police report describes the shooter as an unknown suspect or suspects.

All of the violence erupted in broad day light, around noon on Sunday. It’s the 48th murder of the year in Charlotte; a staggering number the Queen City did not hit until October 21st last year.

“It could have been anybody, it could have been me walking down the street because I like to run in this area, so it could be anybody,” said the neighbor.

Now, neighbors are desperate for answers from police, their homeowners' association, or both.

“More patrols, we probably need to get our HOA more in tuned to things going on in the neighborhood,” said the neighbor.

Police have not released any information about arrests or a motive at this point. CMPD says they will give updates as more information becomes available.

