Family searches for dog that attacked 6-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 6-year-old boy is bitten by a dog and will have to receive several rounds of vaccination for rabies -- if the dog owner doesn’t come forward to confirm her dog is healthy.

Zach had just finished playing soccer at the Siskey YMCA in Matthews when he asked a woman if she could pet his dog.

Zach’s father, Brian Judkins, said the dog jumped and bit Zach on the lip.

He said heard the dog owner yell, “He’s just a puppy. He didn’t do anything wrong.”

Quickly, he rushed his son to urgent care.

Luckily, Zach didn’t need stitches. But the bite left behind a visible scar.

It wasn’t until later that Zach’s dad realized he’d forgotten to get the dog owner's information.

Without proof of the dog receiving a rabies vaccination, Zach will have to undergo at least four rounds of shots to his face and thigh.

“We just want to know that the dog does not have that so my son does not have to go through that procedure,” Judkins said.

And time is running out.

Doctors urge Zach get vaccinated as soon as possible. They say 10 days is the longest he can wait.

“We don’t want money, we don’t want trouble, we’re not mad. We just want to know what the situation is with the dog’s rabies vaccine,” Judkins explained.

Judkins said the dog was on a leash.

They are asking the owner to reach out to them on Facebook, through the Siskey YMCA at 704-716-4200 or on our Facebook page.

© 2017 WCNC.COM