Family shares own ordeal after hiking death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The death of a Charlotte father in a weekend hiking accident brings up painful memories for another local family who nearly experienced a similar tragedy.

Lance Healy, 47, was hiking at Big Bradley Falls near Saluda with his two daughters Sunday afternoon. According to local authorities, Healy was standing on a lookout rock, making sure his nine and 12-year-old daughters made it safety down the trail. Healy slipped on a root and plunged 100 feet over a waterfall to his death, authorities say.

When a Huntersville father of three heard the news, he was reminded of his own fall.

“It’s dangerous. It only takes one slip,” says Phillip Truong.

Last summer, Truong and his family were hiking at Triple Falls at DuPont State Recreational Forest. Truong says his son Beckett, who was eight-years-old at the time, was playing in a runoff, trying to keep up with his older cousins.

“He was washing his shoe,” Truong recalls.

All of a sudden, Beckett lost his footing. Truong, who was standing just out of reach of the boy, tried to cut off the path of the current.

“It was kind of a reaction,” Truong says. “Just protecting my kids, you know?”

Truong was able to grab onto his son, cradling him against his body, as the current ripped them over the falls. Truong used his left arm to try to brace them as they hit.

His arm shattered. His backpack broke much of his fall. The pair fell over a second fall, Truong says, before he was able to get his son to a dry spot.

“I was a little scared after falling down a triple waterfall,” Beckett says, standing beside his father in their front yard. “I do remember feeling the rocks in more of my hip than anywhere else.”

A Good Samaritan grabbed Truong by the backpack and pulled him to safety.

Truong tore his MCL and had three surgeries on his arm and shoulder. He now has a metal plate in his forearm and says he may never recover the full use of his arm again.

“I know how blessed or how lucky we were,” Truong says. “It makes you think about life, and kids, and your responsibility, and the time you spend with them, it’s important.”

Copyright 2017 WCNC