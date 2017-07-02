WCNC
Fatal hit-and-run outside of mall in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. -- One person has died after a hit-and-run on 9600 block of Pineville Matthews Road.

According to the NBC Charlotte crew on the scene the collision was between a car and motorcycle just outside of Carolina Place mall. 

Pineville Police say that the driver ran out of the vehicle after the collision. 

