Fatal hit-and-run outside of mall in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. -- One person has died after a hit-and-run on 9600 block of Pineville Matthews Road.

According to the NBC Charlotte crew on the scene the collision was between a car and motorcycle just outside of Carolina Place mall.

Very sad - car vs motorcycle on Hwy 51 in front of Carolina Place Mall; 1 person dead @wcnc pic.twitter.com/NxO4EOJAqA — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 2, 2017

Pineville Police say that the driver ran out of the vehicle after the collision.

Sad update: Pineville police say driver of car ran after hitting & killing moped driver on hwy 51 near the mall. Looking for driver @wcnc pic.twitter.com/23kDqvuCrl — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) July 2, 2017

