Father saves lives through organ donation

Submitted photo

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Fighting back tears, Jeff McDowell says his son Ralpheal Kennedy "is an angel" to save so many lives through organ donation.

Kennedy's family told WCNC.com his organs will go on to help 129 people. Everything from his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, eyes, bone marrow, skin and marrow will be given to help improve the lives of others.

Kennedy was a victim of a Jan. 31 drive-by shooting, which happened as he was enjoying time with friends at the intersection of South Davis Street and East Carpenter Street in Dallas.

"He was a cool dude," said family friend Ometreus Ivy. "He will really be missed."

Demetrious Smile is a neighbor and believes the family made the right decision.

"I think that's good, but I wish it hadn't been him though. If he had a shirt on his back he would take it off and give it to you."

Gaston County officials reported they have arrested two people in connection to Kennedy's murder.

To learn more about organ donation visit www.dmv.org, or www.donatelifenc.org.



Copyright 2017 WCNC