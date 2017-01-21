Feds choose NC to help test driverless cars

A member of the media test drives a Tesla Motors Inc. Model S car equipped with Autopilot in Palo Alto, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015. (Photo: Bloomberg, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation recently designated the North Carolina Turnpike Authority to help with testing driverless cars.

A statement from the N.C. Department of Transportation on Friday said the authority was selected from a competitive group of more than 60 applicants. National transportation officials say the sites chosen all have different facilities that can be used to gauge safety, manage various roadways and conditions, and handle various types of vehicles.

The statement said neither who would be conducting the tests nor where the tests will be done. An NCDOT spokeswoman didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking additional comment.

Other sites and cities chosen include the City of Pittsburgh, the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center, the San Diego Association of Governments and the Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners.

