Fire Chief hailed hero after medical emergency

CONOVER, N.C. -- A Conover fire chief is being hailed as a hero after he sprung into action when a car crashed into a building.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at Farm Bureau Insurance off Conover Boulevard East.

Conover Fire Department's Chris Hicks said the driver of the car had a medical emergency which prompted him to lose control of his car and slam into the building.

He said the driver's foot was still on the accelerator; the left rear tire burned off all of its rubber.

"It was starting to set the paper and the carpet on fire around it," Hicks said.

Fire Chief Mark Hinson was the first to arrive on-scene which was then clouded in smoke.

He ran inside, shut off the engine and helped the driver's 10-year-old daughter get to safety

"If he wouldn't have been so close, we would have had a fire with a victim trapped inside," Hicks said.

Fire engines soon arrived and rescued the driver who was taken to the hospital.

Chief Hinson was also transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

He was soon after released.

The driver's identity and his condition haven't been released.

Copyright 2016 WCNC