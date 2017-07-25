Fire crews battling massive fire at SouthPark mansion

WCNC
WCNC 8:35 AM. EDT July 25, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Fire crews responded to a massive fire after a mansion in the SouthPark area caught fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene and heavy smoke was visible around 7:30 a.m. 

 

 

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte crews on scene that the home owners were not at home and their pets were rescued from the home. They also said the home is in the same community that Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson lives in.

Individuals on scene were seen trying to remove cars from the mansion's garage and fire crews battled flames.

According to Charlotte Fire, they got the fire under control in 52 minutes. It is currently under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

 

 

 

