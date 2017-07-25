Fire crews battling massive fire at SouthPark mansion

(Photo: Charlotte Fire Department Twitter)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Fire crews responded to a massive fire after a mansion in the SouthPark area caught fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene and heavy smoke was visible around 7:30 a.m.

Neighbors say owners were not at home and pets have been rescued from house. #wcnc #breaking pic.twitter.com/5fW3ymxrtx — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) July 25, 2017

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte crews on scene that the home owners were not at home and their pets were rescued from the home. They also said the home is in the same community that Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson lives in.

Individuals on scene were seen trying to remove cars from the mansion's garage and fire crews battled flames.

According to Charlotte Fire, they got the fire under control in 52 minutes. It is currently under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Update 7000 Old Dairy Ln; 2nd alarm transmitted; pic.twitter.com/TVgUMHoZt3 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 25, 2017

© 2017 WCNC.COM