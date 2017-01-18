Fire levels Salisbury duplex

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Occupants of a duplex are without homes after a fire tore through the structure Wednesday afternoon in Salisbury.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of Matika Drive around 12:30 Wednesday where they found the duplex fully involved.

Salisbury Fire Captain Michael Spry says the blaze began in the left unit and spread throughout, leaving the homes total losses.

No one was inside the left unit, however, a person and their dogs were able to safely escape the right unit.

The woman who occupied the left unit told NBC Charlotte that Wednesday was her official move-in day to the unit. She's thankful no one was hurt, but says she's devastated by losing all of the memories and possessions that belonged to her late son.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

