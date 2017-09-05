Firefighters ask drivers to stop blocking fire lanes

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- A local fire department is taking to social media to stop people from blocking designated fire lanes.

The Mount Holly Fire Department said it received photos from a concerned citizen appearing to show several cars blocking the fire lane at the Food Lion shopping center off N.C. 273.

The department posted the photos to raise awareness and to urge people to "help us by keeping these areas clear."

Shopper Brenda Brymer said she frequently sees drivers stopping in the fire lanes.

"I don't think it's a good idea," Brymer said. "If the fire trucks come in, they wouldn't be able to put out the fire."

Shopper Alberta Crawford said anyone who thinks about blocking a fire lane should ask themselves how they would feel if they needed help but someone else was blocking the fire lane.

"If they were to get sick, and [someone else] parks there, it would be difficult to get there," Crawford said.

Drivers caught blocking a fire lane face the possibility of getting fined and their car getting towed.

