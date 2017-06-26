WCNC
Close

Firefighters contained large scrapyard fire in north Charlotte

Firefighters are working to take down a structure fire in north Charlotte.

WCNC 4:18 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire contained a scrapyard fire in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

CFD tweeted a video of the fire, which they say is in Station 11's coverage area.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured from the fire or the estimated damage caused by the fire.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories