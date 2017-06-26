CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire contained a scrapyard fire in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.
CFD tweeted a video of the fire, which they say is in Station 11's coverage area.
Scrapyard fire; 2920 North Tryon; Station 11's area; DGist## pic.twitter.com/86MQJAjhI4— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 26, 2017
Officials did not say if anyone was injured from the fire or the estimated damage caused by the fire.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs