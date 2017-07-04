Heavy smoke, fire reported at Charlotte car dealership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire says firefighters are working to take down a commercial structure fire in east Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 3100 block of North Tryon Street. According to CFD, the fire is in a detached building on site with no extension into the main building.

CFD says firefighters controlled the fire in about 14 minutes. No injuries have been reported as of 5:22 p.m., according to firefighters.

