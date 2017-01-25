Firefighters perform 'high angle rescue' after construction worker falls

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A construction worker was rescued by firefighters Wednesday afternoon after he fell while on site.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Walnut Avenue in Charlotte around noon.

NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner was told that the construction worker fell about 10 feet from the site's staircase. According to crews at the scene, the worker had non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters had to perform a high angle rescue by pullling the worker from the third story window. He was transported to the hospital.

#HAPPENINGNOW @CharlotteFD just wrapped up a “high-angle” rescue at a construction site along Walnut Ave. pic.twitter.com/URtVTjXhlx — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 25, 2017

