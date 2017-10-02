Firefighters rescue man stuck on billboard in southwest Charlotte

Photo via Charlotte Fire Department's Twitter account.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck on a billboard in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters responded to a call in the 11000 block of Texland Boulevard. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the man being rescued was wearing a harness but was being held on by his coworkers.

High Angle Rescue; 500 block of Texland Dr; Medical Emergency on Billboard; Station 20 area; Rescue 10 lowering patient to MEDIC pic.twitter.com/Zebe715yLm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 2, 2017

The man was brought down to safety from the 60-foot billboard in about 20 minutes, firefighters say. The man was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, according to firefighters.

The incident marks Charlotte's second high-angle rescue in the last week.

