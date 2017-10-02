WCNC
Firefighters rescue man stuck on billboard in southwest Charlotte

WCNC 12:32 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters rescued a man who was stuck on a billboard in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters responded to a call in the 11000 block of Texland Boulevard. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the man being rescued was wearing a harness but was being held on by his coworkers.

The man was brought down to safety from the 60-foot billboard in about 20 minutes, firefighters say. The man was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, according to firefighters.

The incident marks Charlotte's second high-angle rescue in the last week.

