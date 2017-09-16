Firefighters respond to housefire in north Charlotte

Submitted by Charlotte Fire Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in north Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, the house fire took place in the 3400 block of Stephens Farms Lane.

Officials did not say if anyone was hurt from the structure fire. The cause of the fire has not been released.

