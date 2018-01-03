WCNC
Firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte, CFD says

WCNC 11:25 AM. EST January 03, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, "heavy fire" is showing from an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Snow Lane. 

Officials did not say what caused the fire or if anyone has been transported to local hospitals.

Stick with WCNC.com as crews are heading to the scene to provide updates.

