Firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment fire in east Charlotte, CFD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, "heavy fire" is showing from an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Snow Lane.

Officials did not say what caused the fire or if anyone has been transported to local hospitals.

