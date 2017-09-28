Firefighters resuce man 130 feet up from cell tower in SE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Fire Department and emergency crew performed a high-angle rescue Thursday evening of a man stuck atop a cell tower in southeast Charlotte.
CFD tweeted late Thursday night about a rescue underway at the cell tower where a man was reportedly trapped over 130 feet in the air.
Emergency crews worked to reach and secure the trapped man for over an hour. Many crew on the ground were seen craning their necks to make sure the rescue was going as planned.
The man was brought back to earth just before midnight Thursday, with Charlotte Fire calling the operation a success.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs