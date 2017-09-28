Firefighters resuce man 130 feet up from cell tower in SE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Fire Department and emergency crew performed a high-angle rescue Thursday evening of a man stuck atop a cell tower in southeast Charlotte.

CFD tweeted late Thursday night about a rescue underway at the cell tower where a man was reportedly trapped over 130 feet in the air.





CFD working a high angle rescue from a cell tower at 1805 Rama Rd; 10:47 pm pic.twitter.com/NA33zyWBLf — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 29, 2017

Emergency crews worked to reach and secure the trapped man for over an hour. Many crew on the ground were seen craning their necks to make sure the rescue was going as planned.

CFD working high angle rescue; estimated 130' up; 10:59 pm pic.twitter.com/4Yl6jU0KfN — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 29, 2017

The man was brought back to earth just before midnight Thursday, with Charlotte Fire calling the operation a success.

CFD completes Successful high angle rescue from 130' cell tower;11:40 pm pic.twitter.com/4sROop8BvH — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 29, 2017

