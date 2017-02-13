Firefighters: Rock Hill bridge shut down following multiple-vehicle accident

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Firefighters say a bridge is being shut down following a multiple-vehicle accident in Rock Hill Monday night.

According to Rock Hill Fire, Cherry Road Bridge is "completely shut down" for the time being, as units are on the scene to provide assistance.

Units on scene of MVC with injuries on Cherry Rd bridge. Bridge completely shut down at this time. Avoid the area. — Rock Hill SC FD (@RockHillSCFire) February 14, 2017

