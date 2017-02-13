WCNC
Firefighters: Rock Hill bridge shut down following multiple-vehicle accident

WCNC 8:56 PM. EST February 13, 2017

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Firefighters say a bridge is being shut down following a multiple-vehicle accident in Rock Hill Monday night.

According to Rock Hill Fire, Cherry Road Bridge is "completely shut down" for the time being, as units are on the scene to provide assistance.

 

 

