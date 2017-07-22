Firefighters serve pancakes to raise money for burn survivors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If there's one group of folks who can handle this heat, it's firefighters.

On Saturday morning, Charlotte Firefighters turned up the heat. Working over a hot griddle for nearly four hours for a cause near and dear to them: the Burned Children's Fund.

The fund helps families of children who are sent to burn units sometimes hundreds of miles away, with no place to stay and sometimes nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

The pancake breakfast raised $2,000 Saturday. And also awarded a $5,000 scholarship to a burn victim to attend NC State.

© 2017 WCNC.COM