Firefighters: Teens found 'burning Christmas trees'

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Firefighters responded and extinguished an outside fire in the 6300 block of Latta Springs Circle Friday night, according to a tweet from Huntersville Fire.
Huntersville Fire also tweeted that teenagers were found burning Christmas trees "in the community's park." And the scene was turned over to local police.
*Latta Springs Update* Found teenagers burning Christmas trees in the community's park. Fire extinguished; scene turned over to Police.— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) December 31, 2016
The fire department did not identify the suspected teenagers.
