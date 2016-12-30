Firefighters: Teens found 'burning Christmas trees'

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Firefighters responded and extinguished an outside fire in the 6300 block of Latta Springs Circle Friday night, according to a tweet from Huntersville Fire.

Huntersville Fire also tweeted that teenagers were found burning Christmas trees "in the community's park." And the scene was turned over to local police.

*Latta Springs Update* Found teenagers burning Christmas trees in the community's park. Fire extinguished; scene turned over to Police. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) December 31, 2016

The fire department did not identify the suspected teenagers.

Stick with WCNC.com on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 WCNC