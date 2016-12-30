WCNC
Firefighters: Teens found 'burning Christmas trees'

WCNC 10:59 PM. EST December 30, 2016

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Firefighters responded and extinguished an outside fire in the 6300 block of Latta Springs Circle Friday night, according to a tweet from Huntersville Fire.

Huntersville Fire also tweeted that teenagers were found burning Christmas trees "in the community's park." And the scene was turned over to local police.

The fire department did not identify the suspected teenagers.

