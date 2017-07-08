Firetruck overturns on way to fire, two injured

(Photos via Town of Davidson)

DAVIDSON, N.C. - Davidson Fire Department Engine 1 rolled over on June Washam Road on the way to a fire alarm call Saturday morning in Davidson, North Carolina according to Davidson officials, injuring two firefighters.

The two firefighters were transported to the hospital by Medic with non life threatening injuries.

A third firefighter was sent to a hospital to also be checked out, although no third injury was reported.

Mount Mourne fire department is covering Town of Davidson calls while the Davidson Police Department investigate and take care of the scene.

