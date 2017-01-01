First Charlotte baby of the New Year arrives

Charlee Marie Kraft and family (Photo: CMC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Queen City's first baby of 2017 arrived at 12:23 a.m. Sunday morning at Carolinas Medical Center and it's a girl!

Charlee Marie Kraft arrived weighing 6 lb, 10 oz. and is 19.5" long. She was delivered by Doctor Kelly Rouse.

"It was a pleasure to share in a wonderful experience on the first day of the year," Doctor Rouse said.

According to Carolinas Medical Center, Mother Lisa and Dad Jason Kraft are thrilled.

"Nothing better to bring in the New Year with a beautiful baby girl," the family said. "Happy New Year, everyone."

The entire medical team was excited to be part of the birth.

"We are thrilled to have the New Year's baby at CMC and that mom and baby are healthy!"

