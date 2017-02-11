First responders on scene of structure fire in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Authorities say firefighters are on the scene of a building fire that took place in a shopping center in Huntersville Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire took place at Corkscrew Wine Shoppe and Bar in Birkdale Village, located in the 16900 block of Birkdale Commons Parkway.

Sources tell WCNC crews on the scene that the restaurant will be closed indefinitely. The incident was classified as an electrical fire, sources say.

