5 things Charlotteans need to know Monday

1. Rain, rain go away? Not today!

Don't forget your umbrella! Rain will continue to fall across the entire region Monday.

The heaviest rain will fall across the I-77 corridor, with lighter amounts to the west. Additional rainfall amounts to one to four inches, with locally higher amounts, Forecaster Larry Sprinkle says. This will result in continued gradual water rises on area rivers and their tributaries and the continued threat of flooding. Click here for the latest forecast.

2. Thousands waking up in the dark

Thousands in the Charlotte-area are waking up without power Monday morning as heavy rainfall continues to move across the area.

According to Duke Energy, over 63,400 power outages were reported in Mecklenburg County alone around 6 a.m. The majority of power outages were in east Charlotte to east Mecklenburg County. Cabarrus County also had around 4,356 outages around 6 a.m.

Outages are steadily dropping as Duke Energy restores power. Click here for the latest info on power outages and info on how to report an outage.

3. Charlotte city leaders to possibly repeal Extraordinary Event Ordinance

Charlotte city leaders will meet Monday to consider a possible repeal of an ordinance that's designed to keep Charlotteans safe during big events uptown.

You've probably heard of NBC Charlotte refer to events, like the 4th of July celebration, as an Extraordinary Event. The ordinance limits what event-goers can bring, whether that's a backpack or purse, giving officers more leeway to stop 'suspicious' people during large scale events.

For more information on the possible repeal, click here.

4. Obama does his first public event as 'former president'

Barack Obama is back in the public eye Monday with a few new stamps on his passport. The former president has taken at least three vacations since watching President Trump's inauguration (Palm Springs, Calif., the Caribbean and Polynesia).

Obama will hold "a conversation on civic engagement" with young leaders at the University of Chicago — where he taught constitutional law from 1992-2004.

5. Major changes coming to how your credit score is calculated

The math behind your credit score is getting an overhaul, with changes big enough that they might alter the behavior of both cautious spenders as well as riskier borrowers. For full story, click here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM