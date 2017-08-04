Five things you need to know Friday

It's the sign that football season is here: The Panthers Fan Fest.

Grab your Panther pride and join the thousands of die-hard black and blue fans as they pack into the Bank of America Stadium Friday. The team will hold its annual public practice in uptown Charlotte, as well as a major light show and performances from the Purrcussion and TopCats.

But there are a few things you need to know before the big event... Did you know for the first time in the team's history, the Panthers are charging for Fan Fest? And what will the weather be like? Click here to find out everything you need to know before breaking out the face paint!

BONUS: Fan Fest Forecast

In a unique and mysterious situation overnight, authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a fence near Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday.

Maybe he was late for a flight? Authorities aren't sure.

What they do know is a pickup truck ran off the road along Wallace Neel Road near the intersection with Walkers Ferry Road. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was missing, CMPD said.

As a precaution, CMPD's K-9 unit was dispatched and is currently searching to make sure the suspect is not injured. Officials are trying to determine if this was a deliberate attempt to access the airport. Click here to view a picture.

Charlotte is getting ready to host one of the biggest events in the city's history. The PGA championship is expected to bring in more that $100 million and tickets sold out in record time.

The only tickets left for the big weekend are re-sale. So, how do you make sure you can go without getting ripped off? Click here to find out.

Did you have plans to the Outer Banks this weekend? If so, fear not! Beginning Friday at noon, tourists will be able to return to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands following mandatory power restrictions.

The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative estimated Thursday it would only take one to two more days to restore full power to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands in the Outer Banks. Click here for more information.

Whether you're shopping for pleasure or wanting to save some big bucks for back to school, the Palmetto State has got your back!

South Carolina is currently celebrating their tax-free weekend which began midnight Thursday and will run through Sunday, August 6. Forget about figuring in that six-percent sales tax, because the price you see on the shelf is the price you'll pay at the register.

