Five things you need to know Friday

A Clover man was robbed of $20,000 after a trip to his local bank. He believes the thieves followed him from the bank more than 10 miles to get their hands on the money.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department are still looking for at least two guys who broke into that man’s truck.

“The thieves drive right up to the driver’s side door of my truck. They don’t do anything other than shatter the back driver’s side door, reach in grab the money and they’re gone,” Jonas Farris explained.

He believes the criminals knew exactly where to look.

The heat is officially on in Charlotte.

Thursday's high in Charlotte was 96 degrees, marking the hottest day since August of last year, and Friday is expected to be even hotter. With a forecasted high of 98 degrees, Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich expects Friday to be the hottest day of the year. And if 98 degrees isn't hot enough, the heat index will make it feel like it's 103.

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday they have released offensive tackle Michael Oher.

The Carolina Panthers said they terminated Oher after he failed a physical.

Oher made headlines earlier this summer after he posted, then deleted a post on Instagram of what appears to be numerous bottles of medications. The post's caption read, “All for the brain SMH.” Oher, an offensive tackle, inspired the movie Blindside. He missed all but three games last year because of lingering concussion symptoms.

It is a fear that has been in the back of every beachgoer's mind since 1975, when Steven Spielberg's Jaws brought the terrors of the deep to the silver screen.

When you enter ocean waters, you're not the top of the food chain anymore.

But when fear became reality for one Concord mother, faith and will to survive kept her going. Tiffany Johnson, one courageous mother of three, was on vacation with her husband, James, in the Bahamas back in June when they decided to do some Caribbean snorkeling off the beaches in Nassau.

With her husband still in the boat and her in the water, Johnson was suddenly attacked by a large shark that had clamped down onto her right arm.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of North Carolina, and Lambda Legal will file new court action against North Carolina’s House Bill 142, the law that replaced the infamous HB2 Bathroom bill.

Earlier this year, North Carolina lawmakers approved a replacement law to the 'bathroom bill', House Bill 142, which was aimed at advancing protections for LGBT workers in the state that were lost under HB2.

HB2 was a controversial law signed under then-Governor Pat McCrory that caused a harsh backlash from businesses and activists throughout North Carolina and the country.

