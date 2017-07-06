Five things you need to know Friday

Police in University City are investigating after a man allegedly sprayed some McDonald’s employees with Mace over an incorrect order.

When police arrived, officers said they found the man and employees arguing in the restaurant's parking lot. According to Medic, one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-University for treatment following the incident. The man accused of spraying the workers claimed self-defense, saying one of the employees lunged at him through the drive-thru window.

Normally, the crowd cheers when you hear of stealing inside BB&T Ballpark; but this is no stolen base story, this is stolen money.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now investigating after thousands of dollars from a safe inside BB&T Ballpark went missing. According to a search warrant, employees closed up for the night late Friday into Saturday, placing tens of thousands of dollars in the safe.

When the employees returned the following day to count the money, more than $48,000 was missing.

Two CMPD officers will not face charges for a March shooting that killed a man armed with shotgun that may have been experiencing a mental episode.

District Attorney Andrew Murray released a 175 page report Thursday detailing his offices findings in the death of Iarsalov Mosiiuk. The release coincided with a previously scheduled hearing where Mosiiuk's family and social action group, Safe Coalition, requested the release of the body camera footage from the two officers involved.

It all starts with Carolina blue glitter and ends with 20,000 screaming fans. Meet Glitter Girl, formally known as Alex Koszeghy.

The recent University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate begins her game day look by first coating herself in a layer of paint, followed by a layer of glue. Then comes the glitter. She pours bags of sparkles ranging from light to dark blue over every inch of her skin. Lastly, to seal the deal, she hair sprays it in.

To many, Koszeghy is just a die-hard Carolina fan. While her love for the Tar Heels does run deep, Koszeghy's reasoning behind sparkling up for home sporting events goes far beyond her interest in sports.

Asheville police department shined a white hot light on a nearly-30-year-old double homicide cold case Wednesday, charging someone in the case based on new evidence.

Eric Robert Begley, now 42, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1989 deaths of Allene and Cleve McMahan.

The couple, who had been married for over 50 years, were found by Cleve's sister after an apparent break-in. They had been beaten to death with what was determined to be a blunt object.

