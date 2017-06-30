Five things you need to know Friday

Planning on celebrating America and the summer's best holiday in the Queen City? Look no further, we've got all the details on where to watch the best fireworks, fun events, parades, festivals and more!

RELATED: Make the most of your July with these Charlotte-area events

RELATED: Staying safe on July Fourth: Celebrations bring safety, security warnings

Detectives in Lancaster are searching for a person of interest after two people were killed and another injured during a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday. A 21-year-old and 22-year-old were killed from the shooting and now authorities are asking the public for help finding the man they believe may be responsible.

Investigators identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case. Click here to see his picture.

This weekend will surely be one for celebration as the Fourth of July festivities begin. And if you have brunch plans Sunday, you may be able to order those bottomless mimosas.

The "Brunch Bill" now waits Gov. Roy Cooper's signature, which he is expected to approve. The bill will go into effect immediately and North Carolina will join 47 other states who serve adult beverages as early as 10 a.m. to whoever's buying. Wondering what locals think of the bill? Click here to check out their reactions.

Distressed department store chain Sears Holdings will begin liquidation sales at some stores Friday in an attempt to stanch the bleeding caused by swirling challenges in the retail sector. Earlier this month, Sears closed an additional 20 stores and acknowledged in March that there was "substantial doubt" it would survive on its own, though the company said its cost-cutting maneuvers and other retail strategies would greatly improve its chances of carrying on. The iconic American department store said liquidation sales will close by mid-September.

Charlotte Fire Department Chief Jon Hannan is retiring after 38 years with the city and 10 years as chief, amid recent controversies that have cost the department money and reputation.

In a statement released by CFD, Hannan announced his retirement Thursday evening in a letter to the rest of the firefighters in the department, and will be effective August 31. Click here to ready the full letter Hannah sent to staff.

© 2017 WCNC.COM