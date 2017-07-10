Five things you need to know Monday

The SBI confirmed Friday that a 15-year-old intentionally set a fire at the Elkin Walmart Tuesday night.

The fire caused approximately $3 million in damage and the 15-year-old was charged with burning personal property in a public building. Click here for more.

Police in Salisbury are investigating after two people were shot early Monday.

According to Salisbury Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Pearl Street just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said both victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Police said both victims are in stable condition.

A dog found in Cabarrus County was reportedly burned with chemicals and abandoned when a good Samaritan brought him to the Cabarrus County Animal Shelter.

After an initial assessment, the Samaritan and the shelter thought that the dog had been hit by a car. However, as the dog's condition worsened, a local animal lover, Ian Leemans, helped arrange a transfer to Imagine Pet Rescue in Savannah Georgia where greater care could be given. Click here for more (WARNING: Graphic content)

Deputies say a man wanted for rape and kidnapping is now in custody, according to Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Earlier in the week, 28-year-old Derek Helms made headlines for commenting on his own mug shot on Facebook Wednesday. Click here to see the post.

Local community gathered at an east Charlotte barbershop for a peace rally to promote unity Sunday evening.

As dancing, bouncy houses and even an opportunity for people to apply for jobs. NBC Charlotte anchor Fred Shropshire was there to introduce some of the acts. Click here to continue reading.

