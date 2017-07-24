Five things you need to know Monday

Drivers in Plaza Midwood may need to make changes to their commute as construction will shut down a busy roadway for nearly two years.

At 9 a.m. Monday, crews will close Hawthorne Lane between Bay Street and Hawthorne Bridge Court to begin work on Phase two of the CityLYNX Gold Line. In addition to the bridge closure, the northbound lane of Hawthorne Street between Bay Street and East 7th Street. Drivers will need to use East 7th Street and Central Avenue to avoid the closure. According to Charlotte city officials, the road is expected to be closed 12-18 months and the bridge is scheduled to reopen in March 2019. Click here for more.

2. Jared Kushner speaks to Senate intelligence panel

President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner is set to appear Monday in a closed session before the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of several congressional committees investigating possible collusion between Trump's associates and Russians seeking to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is also investigating. Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee later this week. Trump Jr. and Manafort have been embroiled in controversy after revelations they met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in June 2016. Kushner was among people in the room during that meeting.

After a week of scorching hot temperatures, severe thunderstorms came rolling through the viewing area Sunday afternoon and evening.

Mother Nature packed a punch, delivering heavy rain, strong winds, brilliant lightning, as well as flash flooding. In some areas, trees were taken down, toppling over onto houses and blocking roadways.

At one point Sunday, over 5,000 people were without electricity. As of 4:50 a.m. Monday, that number was down to just 381 in Mecklenburg County and 176 in Union County. Click here for the latest on power outages in your area.

The Associated Press is reporting that 17 of the 38 people found in a hot semi-trailer in a Walmart parking lot Sunday are now facing life-threatening injuries.

The apparent smuggling operation involving undocumented immigrants came to a tragic conclusion early Sunday morning when emergency responders found dozens of people in distress inside a hot semi-trailer at a Walmart in southwest San Antonio.

The death toll has risen to nine in the smuggling tragedy. Eight people were dead at the scene early Sunday morning. One more died during the day at a San Antonio hospital. Click here for more.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after at least one gunman opened fire at an apartment and three vehicles during an apparent robbery early Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Archdale Drive just before 5 a.m. Two men at the scene told police they were walking to their car in the parking lot when two men attacked them.

