Five things you need to know Monday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a middle school math teacher has been accused of being involved in the sexual assault of a minor.

CMPD detectives were notified of an investigation concerning a sexual assault case involving 26-year-old Charles Naas, a teacher who woked at Alexander Graham Middle School, and a student. CMPD says the inappropriate sexual contact was made when the student went to Naas' home for tutoring. Slide to hear what those who know Naas had to say.

So many people have been rescued from a new island off North Carolina's Outer Banks that officials have issued warnings about accessing it.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports Cape Hatteras National Seashore and emergency officials are urging visitors to use kayaks or paddle boards to reach the island off Cape Point instead of swimming or wading to the island, which formed in recent months. Click here for more.

Mooresville Police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.

According to Mooresville Police, officers responded to a reported accident in the 400 block of Patterson Avenue near the intersection with Broad Street around 10:45 p.m. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case and police said the driver is still at large.

As families are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, one family is asking people to be careful.

Their daughter received second and third-degree burns from a firework that exploded. Her treatment lasted nearly a year.

It was right before the Fourth of July, one year ago: a firework didn't go off properly and exploded near Hailey.

"I didn't really feel it because I was in shock," she said. Click here for info on how to stay safe.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says a man has died after a shooting took place in east Charlotte Sunday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call in the 5300 block of Kimmerly Woods Drive. Upon arrival, officers located 24-year-old Tommy Jarad Maddox in front of an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound. Maddox was pronounced dead by hospital staff at CMC.

