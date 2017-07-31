Five things you need to know Monday

The body of a 68-year-old Mills River man believed to have been kidnapped by Philip Michael Stroupe II, the armed felon who led police on a multi-day manhunt throughout Western North Carolina, was found Sunday night.

A member of the Skyland Fire and Rescue Department located the body of Thomas Bryson in a corn field off Ledbetter Road in Arden about 8:30 p.m. A cause of death had not yet been determined.

Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald said Stroupe will likely face murder charges in the coming days. Bryson's family has been notified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in the parking lot of a popular South End restaurant early Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Midnight Diner at the corner of South Tryon Street and West Carson Boulevard. Police said that a man was shot outside the business. Officers at the scene said the victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle and that his injuries aren't considered life-threatening. A note on the front door at Midnight Diner said the restaurant is closed at this time.

Take a step into Gastonia's Java House and you'll be sure to be greeted by two things, 1. the smell of freshly brewed coffee and 2. three smiling warm faces.

In an attempt to spread the positivity the Java House is filled with, owner Adina Rutenberg has implemented "random acts of coffee." The idea is a spin off of the belief in random acts of kindness.

"You do something nice for somebody so they do something nice for somebody else and it just keeps going," Jennifer explained.

So, when Rutenberg decided she wanted to pass forward the positivity, she started with the thing she knew best... coffee.

Now-former Homeland Security secretary John Kelly will begin his new job Monday as chief of staff in a White House where "the entire administration loves him and no one is comparable.” The statement from White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders provides a stark contrast from how his predecessor, Reince Priebus, was regarded.

Priebus was a frequent target of criticism from President Trump's loyalists, and now Kelly will face the challenge of bringing order to a White House staff mired in chaos. Though Kelly sides with the president on many issues, he recently broke with his new boss on the issue of Russia’s election hacking.

Sunday marked the first day of the new "Brunch Bill" and many in Charlotte were out celebrating.

The "Brunch Bill' is a new law that allows the sale of alcohol to start at 10 a.m. instead of noon. A unanimous vote was made last Monday night by the Charlotte City Council in favor of the measure. And places known for their brunches did not waste any time adding features because of the new law.

