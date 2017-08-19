Five things you need to know Saturday

It was 1:30am.Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour says he was packing the car to bring his wife to Novant health to give birth. That's when they realized, their new baby wasn't waiting.

“There is Abby and the fetal position on her side next to my car with the car door open in the interior light on." They thought they had plenty of time., but baby Hodson had different plans.

A Shelby mom is relieved to have her son back on American soil. Clemson Basketball Guard, Gabe Devoe and the rest of his teammates landed in Atlanta this afternoon.

The team found themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack in Barcelona Thursday evening.

"I didn't think anything would happen," said his mother, Gaye Devoe. "We nomrally travel to every game he plays, whether it's home or away," she said.

Steve Bannon left his post as senior adviser on Friday, ending a turbulent tenure for the anti-immigration advocate and economic nationalist who clashed with other advisers since the beginning of President Trump's term.

"White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Hours after parting ways with the White House, Breitbart News announced Bannon had returned to the media outlet as its executive chairman.

Three days after a confederate memorial was illegally removed outside the old Durham County Courthouse, reports of a protest by white supremacists rung around the region.

As a result, an anti-white-supremacist group came out to denounce racism and the president of the United States.

No white supremacist group ever showed, leading the group of peace-preaching demonstrators to call it a win.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for a CMS elementary school teacher who was arrested and released on bond two weeks ago, and is now wanted on additional on charges of indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a student.

Taji Brown, 29, has 26 total warrants out for his arrest for his involvement in the sexual assault of multiple juvenile victims during overnight camps he held at his home.

