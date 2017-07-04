Five things you need to know this Fourth of July

Wondering what the Fourth of July has in store for us weather-wise? Hot temperatures and chances of thunderstorms are in store, but don't cancel any plans just yet.

"Just be ready for afternoon and evening storms," Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich advises.

It will feel hot and humid outside Tuesday morning as temperatures rise from the low 70s and continue to climb throughout the day to the low 90s. The chance of widespread showers will increase Tuesday afternoon and the possibility of storms will continue into the evening. Click here for the FULL FORECAST.

Plan your Charlotte area Fourth of July 2017 festivities with this list of free and cheap events. These events include fireworks, parades, live music, historical presentations, water fun and much more. Click here for the FULL LIST OF EVENTS.

What initially was thought to be a suicide is now being investigated as a homicide.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old for the murder of his relative. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday evening in the University City area. Click here for more details.

Fourth of July fireworks are a symbol of freedom and fun for many Americans. But for some veterans living with PTSD, fireworks only inspire feelings of fear.

"All the loud explosions trigger a lot of things," Marine Corps Veteran, Kevin Haynes explained. "It transports you back to being over seas. Just having to relive those feelings and to think about the events that happened the last time you heard a loud explosion."

One North Carolina family decided to remind their community why fireworks can be stressful for veterans. Click here for more.

You may think fireworks are pretty, but your pup probably hates them.

This time of year puts pets at risk for lots of problems -- from loud fireworks to dangerous leftovers, your furry friends might not be as happy as you are. Here are five tips to keep your pets happy during the summer holidays and on Independence Day.

