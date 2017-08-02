Five things you need to know Thursday

It has been a hot topic for months now. The possibility of Major League Soccer in the Queen City.

After a heated debate Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to essentially walk away from the issue, leaving it up to city leaders instead.

The stadium itself is now part of the deal, as well as the Grady Cole Center. City officials wanted funding from the county. Instead, the county offered up Memorial Stadium as a gift.

If there is to be a new stadium in Charlotte for an MLS franchise, it will be up to the City of Charlotte to build. After months of discussing plans to split the cost between the city and Mecklenburg County, county commissioners decided in a 5-3 vote not to be part of that type of partnership. Click here to continue reading.

It’s officially back to school season, and parents in South Carolina can save some big bucks this weekend as the Palmetto State celebrates its annual tax-free weekend.

From great tech savings at places like Best Buy or Staples, to school essentials at Target or Walmart, there are plenty of great deals for parents to pick up everything their children need for another year of school.

The tax-free extravaganza kicks off at midnight Thursday night and runs through Sunday, August 6. So forget about figuring in that six-percent sales tax, because the price you see on the shelf is the price you’ll pay at the register.

On Wednesday afternoon, 43 people -- mostly children -- were rushed to the hospital after a chemical leak at the downtown Durham YMCA. Officials believe it was a pump failure that created poisonous fumes.

“It appears to be some type of mechanical issue,” fire officials said. “Whether it's a pinhole in the tubing or piping that goes to the chemicals or maybe one of the seals on top that was not properly sealed.”

Investigators are still looking to determine exactly how those pool cleaning chemicals leaked. The seeped sodium hypochlorite reportedly mixed with other chemicals, creating poisonous fumes. YMCA executives say about 100 campers were swimming at the time when some started to complain of respiratory issues and nausea.

A Massachusetts woman faces sentencing Thursday in a suicide-by-text case. Michelle Carter, 20, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June for sending her depressed boyfriend a barrage of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were teenagers.

A judge ruled in June that Carter caused the death of Conrad Roy, who filled his truck with carbon monoxide in a Fairhaven store parking lot in 2014. Carter, 20, could face up to 20 years in prison.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has issued a fish consumption advisory for Lake Norman in Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln and Mecklenburg counties.

The advisory was issued after a review of fish tissue data for hybrid striped bass showed elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in the hybrid striped bass in Lake Norman.

The fish consumption advisory focuses on increased risk for liver and immune system effects for people that eat fishes contaminated with PCBs, according to state officials.

