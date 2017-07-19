Five things you need to know Thursday

The heat is officially on in Charlotte.

Afternoon highs in the Queen City are expected to be around 95 degrees Thursday, but you'll think it's even hotter, as the heat index is going to make it feel like 102 outdoors.

And if you weren't already sweating, Thursday's scorching temperatures will kick-start a heat wave that's expected to last through the weekend. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is expecting highs in the upper 90s, well above the average.

Families in Myers Park are concerned as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police continue their search for the man who allegedly tried to kidnap and assault a teenager in Myers Park Wednesday.

Police said the alleged incident happened in broad daylight along Briarcliff Place around 8:30 a.m. A witness told NBC Charlotte the victim is just 17 years old.

Following a trip to Mexico, a Charlotte mother of two went into the hospital thinking she had a bad case of the flu. Two months later, she finally went home but in a very different state.

Doctors had to take drastic measures to save her life, including amputating her feet and hands.

But the pain isn't over. Her family is now fighting with their insurance company.

4. O.J. Simpson could see the outside again very soon

"The Juice" could soon be out of prison. Former football legend O.J. Simpson will go before a Nevada parole board Thursday to argue the case for his freedom. In 2013, Simpson received parole for some of the lesser charges on his 2008 conviction in connection with an armed robbery. Early in his imprisonment, he nearly lost his chance for parole when he was caught blatantly eating a contraband cookie in front of prison personnel. Regardless, O.J. – who turned 70 this month – is expected to be granted parole for the remainder of his charges. The hearing will be broadcast live on Fox News, with commentary by Mark Fuhrman, the former detective and witness in Simpson's 1995 murder trial.

Sen. John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, Vietnam prisoner of war and political maverick in Congress for more than three decades, has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.

The 80-year-old Arizona lawmaker has glioblastoma, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, where McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday. He and his family are considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.

