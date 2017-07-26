Five things you need to know Thursday

Is your drinking water safe?

A new report out Wednesday says you might want to think before you drink from the tap.

The Environmental Working Group published a new database and website where you can plug in your zip code to see what chemicals are in your water. Their research shows Charlotte's water contains chemicals that could make you and your family sick.

The Group acknowledges the contaminants are within federal safety limits -- but disagrees with Charlotte Water on whether those contaminants still pose health risks. We reached out to Charlotte Water who sent us a statement. Click here to see what they had to say.

The six-day manhunt for an armed suspect that has left much of Western North Carolina in fear appears to be over.

Authorities detained Phillip Michael Stroupe, 38, in McDowell County, early Thursday morning, a 4 a.m. press release said. Stroupe caused the closure of Pisgah Forest for almost four days until authorities got a tip from a motorist that he had moved into Mills River.

No details have been released about how Stroupe was able to make it to McDowell County, or where he was going.

Detectives in north Charlotte are investigating after one person was found dead inside a north Charlotte home Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in the 9000 block of Red Clay Lane. Click here to see what neighbors had to say.

The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday but all rides will be closed asinvestigators look into what caused an attraction to malfunction Wednesday night, killing one person and leaving seven others injured. Riders were thrown from the "Fire Ball" sparking the ride shut down. Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who said he would be at the fair Thursday, ordered an investigation into the incident and closed all fair rides until "safety inspections can be completed." The accident raised concerns about the safety of popular summer attractions like roller coasters and water parks. Click here to read about what we know so far.

NBC Charlotte's own Brad Panovich received a national honor from the American Meteorological Society (AMS) earlier this week.

AMS awarded Panovich the Award for Broadcast Meteorology. The award recognized NBC Charlotte's chief meteorologist for "passionate devotion to informing his on-air audience and for extensive use of social media to educate the public about meteorology," according to AMS's website.

Panovich has been the station's chief meteorologist since 2003. He has covered severe weather in the Carolinas from Hurricane Matthew to the heat wave in the summers to the winter snow storms.

© 2017 WCNC.COM