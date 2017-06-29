Five things you need to know Thursday

Shoppers are on alert after two teenage girls are targeted. Police say an armed robber used a knife to threaten the victims, ages 16 and 17.

It happened at the StoneCrest Shopping Center in Piper Glen. It’s the second robbery at the location within the past two weeks.

It happened at the StoneCrest Shopping Center in Piper Glen. It's the second robbery at the location within the past two weeks.

Two people are still on the run after police say a home invasion turned into a suburban shootout in broad daylight.

"People coming home from work," said Mark Ennis, who lives across from the shooting. "I still got my four year old. He loves to be outside, but do you want him to be outside now? No, not really."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says this shootout spilled onto Christian Scott Lane following a home invasion. Neighbors say there was a 10-year-old child outside playing when gunfire erupted.

The remains of at least 19 slaves have been found by a historian on the site where developers hope to build a Topgolf and hundreds of apartments in University City. Residents in the area have been fighting to stall the 65-acre project on Mallard Creek Church Road and I-85. They say this discovery should be enough to bury it for good.

We all come to a point in life where change is essential.

Some deem it the mid-life crisis with the stereotypical band-aid of a fast car purchase. Others head to the gym or attempt a new hobby. But when it came time for Kyle Bender to make a change, he decided on something a little different.

Bender decided to make a resolution for the 2017 year: taking a moment to be thankful every day.

But he didn't just stop there, he also decided to give up alcohol for the year.

Malnutrition, a calorie journal and confinement. These are some of the shocking details that recently released court documents revealed of Hailey Burns' time in captivity.

Burns vanished in June 2016 after she walked out of her home in Ballantyne. The FBI announced Tuesday, over a year later, she had been found in Duluth, Georgia.

