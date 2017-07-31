Five things you need to know Tuesday

A Lumberton woman is in the hospital after claims on Facebook say that she came in contact with a flesh-eating bacteria at Myrtle Beach.

According to the Facebook post made by her daughter, Bonita Fetterman is in stable condition after she came in contact with a life-threatening bacteria at Myrtle Beach.

Fetterman's daughter, Marsha Barnes Beal, says that surgery is her only option until the bacteria is completely cut away. Click here to see a picture.

A recent wave of violent crime has residents in Salisbury on edge as a number of communities plan to join in on National Night Out events Tuesday.

The annual event, which was founded in 1984, is a way for local neighborhoods and police forces to join together in an effort geared toward taking a stand against violent crime.

“Every time we look around, somebody’s killing somebody, or somebody’s shooting somebody,” said Roy Sims.

On Monday, police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a home on South Link Avenue. It was the third homicide in as many days in Salisbury, after two men were shot and killed early Saturday. Click here to read more.

A Lincoln County neighborhood received a surprise guest at the start of last weekend, as a neighbor recorded a black bear climbing down a homeowner's apple tree.

Steven Conley shot the video of the bear Friday night before posting it to Facebook, which has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.

"I was a little bit nervous, but he wasn't bothering anything or anybody," Conley said. "It was actually kind of enjoyable to see him." Click here to watch the video.

Detectives in Lancaster are investigating after a 2-year-old was fatally shot in the chest Monday night.

According to authorities, police responded to a reported shooting at a home on East Dunlap Street. Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant confirmed a little after 11 p.m. Monday that the boy died at Springs Memorial Hospital.

"It's about as bad as it gets," said Grant.

On Monday, August 21 the Carolinas will have a front-row seat to the Super Bowl of events for astronomers: a total solar eclipse.

During a total solar eclipse the moon moves in front of the sun casting a shadow back on the Earth. Only the very edges of the sun are visible and the skies at midday will grow dark for a few minutes.

However, looking into the sun or the eclipse is very dangerous, and will damage young eyes in just seconds.

"The sunlight has harmful ultraviolet radiation. If you stare directly at the sun, or at an eclipse it can cause permenant damage to the eye." said Dr. Omar Punjabi, with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates. "This is thankfully preventable. Make sure they have their glasses on and are supervised at all times because kids have a higher rise of getting solar-retinopathy than adults."

