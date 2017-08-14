Five things you need to know Tuesday

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent "successful surgery earlier today; however, he is not out of the woods yet," according to WWE announcer Michael Cole during the broadcast of Monday Night RAW.

The prognosis for the 68-year-old wrestling legend remains unknown, as do the specifics of the surgery, although Flair’s representative tweeted that the surgery was not heart related, contrary to earlier reports. Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, tweeted there was "still a long road ahead" and urged supporters to keep Flair, his three children and fiance in their prayers.

Flair’s family, including daughter Ashley (who wrestles as Charlotte), are said to be with him in the hospital in Atlanta. Click here to read more.

Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte was shut down Tuesday morning after a portion of the road was washed away by strong storms that rolled through the area Monday.

The sinkhole covered the entire roadway, forcing officials to shut down the road in both directions near Johnston Oehler Road. Officials said a truck driver suffered minor injuries after driving over the hole. There is no timetable for when the road will be reopened. Click here to see photo.

A group of protesters in Durham toppled a Confederate monument Monday evening.

The statue is called the Confederate Soldiers Monument and was dedicated in 1924. The protest began at about 6 p.m. near the old courthouse and a portion of East Main Street was closed as a result.

A man used a ladder to reach the top of the statue, which had been sprayed with cooking spray by authorities to make it more difficult to climb, and it was pulled down with a rope. Watch the moment here.

A potential child predator may be in our area after three Rock Hill children reported a man for trying to lure them into a car with a puppy.

Now the children are being praised for doing the right thing. And now law enforcement wants to know, what would your child do? This incident happened at a Smoothie King located on Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill Friday.

A girl reported a man for repeatedly trying to lure her to his vehicle to show her a puppy. The girl refused and called her mom, who contacted police. Rock Hill PD spokesperson Mark Bollinger says they are still working to find that person. They aren’t sure if the suspect intended to harm the children or if it was a misunderstanding.

5. Tight Senate primary could oust Sessions replacement

If the three front runners in Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama have anything in common, it’s their love and support of President Trump, though the love hasn’t been a two-way street. Trump endorsed former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange multiple times on Twitter in the weeks leading up to the acrimonious Republican primary. Strange was appointed by disgraced former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley to fill Jeff Sessions' seat in February. The other candidates are no political novices either; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore are giving Strange a run for his money.

