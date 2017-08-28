Five things you need to know Tuesday

After months of pressure, U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger, R–N.C., launched a week of town hall meetings Monday.

Nationwide, constituents have demanded that lawmakers show up and address them face-to-face; particularly as Republicans mull over changes to health care.

On Monday, Rep. Pittenger became one of the first lawmakers in the nation to agree to a town hall meeting. Voters packed inside a Matthews church for the first of eight meetings.

Pittenger had to beg the crowd several times to remain respectful, as the hall echoed with boos, chants, shouts and cheers. Not all the attendees were happy in the end... click here to see what they said.

While the focus of most Americans remains on Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, residents along the Carolina coasts have their eyes on a tropical system in the Atlantic.

First Warn Meteorologist John Wendel believes there’s good news for those in South Carolina after the winds shifted overnight.

“Yesterday (Monday), when we got here, the winds were coming from the north, now they’re coming out of the south,” Wendel said. “So if you put it all together, it tells me that the storm system is now heading up toward the North Carolina coast.”

3. Trump headed to Texas

President Trump is expected to fly to Texas on Tuesday to survey the response to the devastation caused by Harvey.

Trump will travel to Corpus Christi, Texas, after he declared the hurricane a federal disaster on Friday as the storm lashed the Texas coast. On Monday, he extended that disaster declaration to include Louisiana. Houston has been hit particularly hard by flooding as Harvey has stalled out over the area.

RELATED: Donate now to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Tuesday that flew over Japan, escalating already heightened tensions with the United States and its allies over its nuclear and missile weapons development, the Pentagon said.

The Japanese government issued an immediate rebuke. At one point, residents in several prefectures in northern regions of Japan were told to take cover, according to the Washington Post.

"We assess North Korea conducted a missile launch within the last 90 minutes," the Pentagon said. "We can confirm that the missile launched by North Korea flew over Japan. We are still in the process of assessing this launch. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America."

A Chesterfield County School District bus driver is behind bars, accused of operating a bus with students on board while intoxicated.

Angela Caldwell, 53, is charged with DUI and child endangerment. Authorities say she had a blood alcohol level of 0.31 percent.

Caldwell was driving her route to Central High School in Pageland around 7:30 a.m.

"A school bus just whipped out in front of me and I'm like wow," said Eugene Moore.

Moore took his usual route on Airline Road to his landscaping job but was running late Monday morning. He said he followed the bus for about five miles and watched the driver pick up children with the hazards lights on, swerving all over the road. Click here to watch the footage caught on camera.

