Five things you need to know Tuesday

The Charlotte couple who tragically lost their two kids in a car accident just welcomed twins Monday.

The family welcomed twins Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.

The twins' middle names honor their older brothers who lost their lives in a car accident on their way home to Charlotte from a family wedding at the beach.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released the full, unedited body camera footage from two officers involved in a fatal shooting back in March, at the request of the deceased's family.

The family of Laroslav Mosiiuk, in compliance with a new law that requires families to file a court order to release body cam footage, requested the body camera footage of officers Brian Walsh and Michael Dezenzo be released by CMPD.

Laroslav Mosiiuk, 25, was shot in the back during the fatal incident on March 8, 2017 after officers responded to a suicide call at the 1000 block of Justice Avenue in Charlotte, where two officers found Mr. Mosiiuk holding a hunting rifle.

A no swimming advisory has been issued for McDowell Creek Cove on Mountain Island Lake in Mecklenburg County.

Approximately 58,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater discharged into Mountain Island Lake from the McDowell Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Huntersville.

A community is in shock after a freak accident over the weekend leaves a local mom dead.

33-year-old Shelby Dickson was at a parade in Illinois celebrating when the brutal tragedy claimed her life.

Shelby was visiting the small town of Lebanon, IL. where police say, she was trying to get back on a float in the town's parade when she slipped off. That's when the float hit her.

