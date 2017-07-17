Five things you need to know Tuesday

A mysterious eye cancer cluster near Huntersville just got bigger.

Ocular melanoma is a cancer so rare, it typically affects just five out of 1 million people a year.

But Monday night, experts revealed they have discovered several more cases in neighboring towns, bringing the number of patients to almost two dozen.

The focus of the cluster up until now had been on Huntersville. Experts are now expanding their focus to several other local areas.

Police are searching for a group of serial armed robbers responsible for seven holdups in seven hours.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says there are four suspects in all. The criminal's crime spree terrorized several Charlotte neighborhoods.

Efrain Salgado-Valencia was cleaning his car Sunday morning when he was approached by two armed assailants.

N.C. State Highway Patrol says five BMWs were seized by troopers in connection with a street racing ring Sunday.

According to troopers, a 911 call came in saying there were multiple high-end BMWs racing. As the suspect vehicles were located, a trooper got ahead and cut them off.

Seven people were charged in connection with the racing ring. Troopers ultimately pulled over 10 vehicles in Catawba County on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that general manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties. The news comes eight days before the Panthers open training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” team owner and founder Jerry Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

Concerts. Festivals. Amusement parks. All staples of a Carolina summer. But are you paying attention while you're having fun?

Safety experts say when you're in a large crowd, it's important to stay on alert.

Police say fun activities in crowded public spaces like Carowinds are common ground for criminals, especially while most adults are at ease.

