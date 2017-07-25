Five things you need to know Tuesday

The 2016 season was a trying year for the Carolina Panthers.

Fresh off the franchise's second Super Bowl appearance and an MVP season from quarterback Cam Newton, it looked like the Panthers could be the first team to shake off the Super Bowl sting and claim the organization's first Ever Trophy.

But amid major offseason personnel changes and a sluggish start, Ron Rivera found his team in a hole they couldn't escape from, even with Superman under center. Rivera sat down with NBC Charlotte's Kelsey Riggs to reflect on last season's struggles, some important personal decisions, and to preview the upcoming season. Click here to see what Rivera had to say.

Charlotte city leaders approved the "Brunch Bill" in a unanimous vote that was made Monday night. Bars and restaurants across Charlotte can now begin serving alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, as opposed to waiting until noon.

The new rule goes into effect immediately, meaning brunch-goers can purchase a bloody mary or mimosa this Sunday. What's your opinion on it? Click here to weigh in.

A Queen City man is a finalist in the running to win a million dollars with his flavor idea for Lay's newest potato chip.

Gregory Pope's fried green tomato flavor submission goes deeper than it's crispy, delicious exterior as it encompasses the idea of a perfect southern staple topped with family tradition.

Pope's grandfather wasn't a man of many words, but he did have a very green thumb. Whenever Pope and his father would visit, they would leave with a bag full of tomatoes which would then be quickly fried and served up. The southern staple was always at Pope's family gatherings. So, when he heard Lay's was searching for their newest chip flavor, there was only one submission in mind. Click here to read the full story.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will move forward with a plan to hold a vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Tuesday. However, it is not clear what will be in the bill or whether it has enough votes to pass.

"Many of us have waited literally years for this moment to arrive and, at long last, it finally has," McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday as he urged senators to vote Tuesday on a procedural motion to start a debate on a health care bill.

The effort might have gained a boost after Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., revealed that he would return to Senate to take part in the heath care vote.

Protests followed both inside and outside the Charlotte Government Center Monday night.

Critics and supporters alike spoke out about controversial comments a city leader made during a taping of Flashpoint on NBC Charlotte.

While speaking about President Donald Trump, Democrat Dimple Ajmera suggested anyone who supported Mr. Trump isn't fit to be in local office. Ajmera currently represents east Charlotte but is running for an at-large seat on council.

